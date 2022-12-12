BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — An adult and a juvenile were arrested for allegedly shooting at a woman in her car in Bay Minette early Saturday morning, according to a news release from Bay Minette Police. Police said they are searching for a second juvenile suspect.

Zachariah Malloy, 20, of Bay Minette was arrested shortly after the alleged shooting incident. Malloy is charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and reckless endangerment. He was booked into the Baldwin County Corrections Center with no bond and was scheduled to have a bond hearing Monday afternoon.

Police said they arrived at a home on Newport Parkway at about 12:45 a.m. Saturday in response to a shots fired call. Officers said they learned that a woman had stopped her vehicle in front of the home. Police said “several young males were standing in the front yard” and three of them pulled out guns and shot at the woman’s vehicle, hitting it twice. Police said the woman “fled from the area” and was not injured in the shooting.

Police said they identified three suspects in the shooting and arrested two, Malloy and a juvenile. Police are looking for a third, a juvenile. Juvenile criminal suspects are not typically identified in Alabama. Police said both juveniles will be charged as adults.

Police said they have not recovered any of the guns allegedly used Saturday morning.