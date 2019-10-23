2 area beaches “most accommodating” in U.S.

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) – A new National Geographic article lists two area beaches as the most accommodating in the country.

The Top 5 list acknowledges Gulf Shores and Pensacola as some of the most wheelchair-friendly beaches. Manual wheelchairs and motorized wheelchairs are available for visitors in Gulf Shores, along with access mats for those wanting to get close to the water.

Pensacola Beach has similar accommodations, including several businesses who rent motorized wheelchairs.

Read the National Geographic full list here.

