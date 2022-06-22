GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Lots of sports celebrities are visiting the gulf coast in June. Last week legends of racing appeared at Five Flags Speedway. This Sunday and Monday, the Senior Bowl will host its Hall of Fame Induction and Golf Tournament.

Tuesday at Kiva Dunes Golf Course in Gulf Shores, the was no shortage of stars for Joey Jones’ 1st annual Celebrity Golf Tournament. Joey has been around the game a long time and has made a lot of friends, many were on hand to have fun and raise money for a great charity in Baldwin County, Youth-Reach Gulf Coast Ministries.

Former Alabama player and USA Coach Joey Jones discussed how he started the tournament.

“Actually wanted to start a golf tournament, had to decide who to give the money to and met Andy Andrews over here in Orange Beach and he recommended Youth-Reach Gulf Coast would be a good one, and kind of went from there,” said Jones.

Joe Cribbs, Former NFL and Auburn running back, came out to the event to show his support.

“Golf is a challenging sport, for me it is at least,” said Cribbs. “And I enjoy the fact that we can get out and play around and golf, raise some money for some charities, and take care of some people who are less fortunate than us.”

Terrell Buckley, Former FSU and NFL player, was excited to work with Jones once again for the charity event.

“I am currently a coach in the XFL and my game is trending upward,” said Jones. “So, I am excited about coming out and helping Coach Jones, Him and I worked with each other at Mississippi State, and he is one of the finest people, finest coaches I have ever been around, so I had to come support.”

Scott Hunter, Former Green Bay Packers and Alabama quarterback also attended the event. “I found out is even though we were pro athletes in the NFL, athleticism has no relationship to golf, at all,” said Hunter. “100%,” said Buckley.