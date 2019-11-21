$1M worth of cocaine seized in Baldwin Co. traffic stop

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The bricks just kept on coming. Bricks of cocaine that is, 45 of them in all and valued at over a million dollars.

The drugs were hidden in the deck of a flatbed trailer that was stopped Wednesday afternoon near the 49-mile marker of Interstate 10.

“We were able to find an actual void in the trailer of the truck that contained the cocaine,” says Capt. Clint Cadenhead with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

Two men from California, the driver and co-driver, 60-year-old Mauro Lopez and 53-year-old Jose Encines are charged with trafficking the drugs across the country. Investigators believe they were headed to central Florida.

Each kilo is worth about 30 thousand dollars. The one-pound packages are anywhere from 14 to 15 thousand dollars if, they are just cocaine. “We’ve seen that in the past where we’ve had cocaine and had heroin or methamphetamine packaged separately and encased in the cocaine.”

This is the second-largest seizure of cocaine in recent Baldwin county history. The largest was 60 kilos.

Both Lopez and Encines will make their first court appearance in Baldwin County Friday.

