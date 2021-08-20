19-year-old swept away during red flag conditions along Fort Morgan

FORT MORGAN, Ala. (WKRG) — Several agencies were searching Friday afternoon for a young man who disappeared during rough conditions in the Gulf of Mexico.

The 19-year-old from Florence, Alabama was knocked over by a wave and pulled out into the Gulf. It happened in Fort Morgan near Dune Drive.

Chief Craig Rohman with the Fort Morgan Volunteer Fire Department described the search effort as a recovery mission.

Gulf Shores Fire Rescue and the U.S. Coast Guard were assisting with the search from the water and the air. Divers were also brought in to help.

The location of Friday’s incident is near where Baldwin County Deputy Bill Smith drowned while responding to a swimmer in distress call in June.