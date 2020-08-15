18-year-old charged with murder in Baldwin County

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — An 18-year-old man is being held without bond in Bay Minette charged with murder. The Baldwin County Jail log says Jarvis Parker, a man from Foley, was booked into the county jail Saturday morning before 7 am.

We don’t know what happened in this incident at this time. The jail log indicates the arrest was made by Loxley Police. We reached out to Loxley officials who said they were working on a news release but couldn’t release any more information right now.

The jail log says Parker was booked into the county jail twice before this incident this year. No mugshot is available.

