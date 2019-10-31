18 wheeler crashes into median on I-10 EB in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — An 18 wheeler tore into the median cables on I-10 EB barely missing WB traffic Thursday morning.
News 5’s Blake Brown is on the scene near mile marker 55. Fire Rescue tells us the driver is ok and tension cables prevented the truck from entering oncoming traffic.
