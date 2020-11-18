18 miles reopened on I-10 eastbound

UPDATE (5:14 PM) — The 18 mile stretch of closed traffic on I-10 has now been reopened.
ORIGINAL STORY:
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — 18 miles of I-10 eastbound are closed due to an accident.
I-10 eastbound is closed from Exit 53C CR 64 to Exit 5 US 90. Due to the closer alternate route recommends using Nine Mile Rd.
WKRG News 5 will update you as soon as the highway reopens.
