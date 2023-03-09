FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The annual Foley BBQ & Blues Cook Off is returning for its 15th year this weekend. The event begins Friday, March 10 at 5 p.m. and will run through the weekend with a Saturday night concert at 7 p.m. It will be at Downtown Foley’s Heritage Park.
Tickets can be purchased online. They cost anywhere from $10 to $50. Tickets can be purchased by event or as an entire package.
Schedule
Friday
- Friday Night Drawdown and Live Music
- 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- $20 entry ticket
- Food and beverages
- Live music from local artists
Saturday
- Saturday Cook-Off
- 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Gates open and samples begin at 11 a.m.
- Kids zone, crafts, retail and food vendors
- Live music from school bands and local blues bands
- Cook-Off Awards (4 p.m.)
- Saturday Night Concert
- Wet Willie performing from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- $30 entry ticket
- Children 10 and under are free.
All proceeds will go to the South Baldwin Chamber Foundation. There are no pets allowed through the weekend.