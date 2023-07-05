BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A man accused of shooting and killing his brother on Fort Morgan Road was granted a $150,000 bond while in court Wednesday.

On July 3 just before 9:40 p.m., James Estabrook allegedly shot his brother, Jason Estabrook, three times, killing him. A release from the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday said deputies arrived on the scene and found Jason unresponsive in the front yard of the home. Paramedics attempted to revive Jason, however, their attempts failed and Jason was pronounced dead.

In court Wednesday, it was revealed that the brothers live together at a home in Huntsville. Prosecutors said there was an argument outside of the home on Fort Morgan Road. This led to James going inside the home, grabbing a gun, coming back outside and shooting Jason three times, according to prosecutors.

Deputies arrested Jason at the scene and was charged with murder. He was booked into the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Center.

Jason will be allowed to return to his Huntsville home; however, he will be under house arrest and must wear a GPS monitor. He will not be allowed to leave the state.