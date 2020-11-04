150 DUI arrests in Daphne this year, latest arrest ends in crash Tuesday night

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Daphne Police say they’ve made their 150th DUI arrest of 2020 this week. They’re hoping this serves as a wake up call to drivers.

On Tuesday night two people were injured near Daphne High School when a Spanish Fort resident crossed the median on Highway 181 and crashed into a pickup truck. The driver was arrested for Driving Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance and Assault 3rd.

LATEST STORIES: