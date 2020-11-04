150 DUI arrests in Daphne this year, latest arrest ends in crash Tuesday night

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Daphne Police say they’ve made their 150th DUI arrest of 2020 this week. They’re hoping this serves as a wake up call to drivers.

On Tuesday night two people were injured near Daphne High School when a Spanish Fort resident crossed the median on Highway 181 and crashed into a pickup truck. The driver was arrested for Driving Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance and Assault 3rd.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories