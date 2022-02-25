DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers with Daphne Patrol took a 15-year-old into custody after he allegedly led officers on a chase with a stolen vehicle.

The chase started after officers tried to stop a Toyota 4Runner for a traffic violation at Highway 181. The driver did not stop and led officers on a chase through the Historic Malbis area.

Officers decided to end the chase after it became too dangerous to follow the driver. After the chase ended, the 15-year-old was spotted parking the 4Runner and leaving on foot. The person who spotted him called 911 and reported it to officers. The 15-year-old was found and taken into custody in a Lowe’s parking lot.

Officers determined that the 4Runner was stolen from Texas, and had a nine-millimeter pistol inside it at the time of the chase. The gun was found by a bystander in a backpack after it was thrown out after the chase.

Officers also learned that the 15-year-old was a runaway who had ties to Daphne.