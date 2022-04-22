FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — First responders were called to W. Laurel Avenue at Oak Street after a 14-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle in Foley Friday morning.

The child was hit Friday, April 22, at about 7:24 a.m. while she was crossing the street. The child was later taken by AirCare to a hospital in Mobile, according to a news release from the Foley Police Department.

Her injuries are not life-threatening, according to the release. FPD’s Accident Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.

Foley Police, Foley Fire Department, MedStar and AirCare were called to the scene to help with the crash.