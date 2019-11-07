14-year-old daughter of fallen firefighter speaks out

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Baliegh Webb wore her JROTC uniform the day her father was killed.

“Because I joined JROTC because of his influence and I’m going into the air force because of him and I’m going to be a firefighter because of him, and I want to follow in his footsteps and make him proud,” she told News 5.

Her father is Dwain Bradshaw, the high-ranking Escambia County volunteer firefighter who was killed responding to a crash on County Road 112.

“He was my hero,” she said. “He died doing what he loved.”

Bradshaw had just gotten back from serving time in Iraq three weeks ago.

“He not only served our country, he served our community,” said one of his closest friends, who goes by Taco. He’s pictured with Baliegh and her dad below.