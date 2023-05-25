GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — A 13-year-old Gainestown boy was killed Wednesday when the electric bike he was riding collided with a dump truck, according to a Facebook post from the Gulf Shores Police Department.

Officers were called to Gulf Shores Parkway Wednesday just after 1 p.m. for a crash. When they arrived, officers found out that the boy was heading south when he lost control of the bike and fell into the southbound lane of traffic.

The dump truck was headed south and hit the boy on the road. A Gulf Shores Beach Rescue lifeguard was the first to arrive on the scene and “immediately attempted to provide aid.” EMS arrived and was unable to revive him.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is assisting GSPD in the investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact law enforcement.