$12K of tools and equipment stolen from Loxley business

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – Loxley Police are looking for someone who broke into cargo trailers at a business in Loxley on Tuesday night.

The owner of A+ Concrete Designs tells News 5 someone stole over $12,000 worth of equipment around 10 p.m. Tuesday night. The business is located off of Highway 59.

“They stole 2 Honda generators, multiple cordless drills, leaf blower and special equipment for doing decorative concrete,” owner Aaron Murphy tells us.

Surveillance cameras captured a truck arriving and leaving the business. If you recognize the truck call Loxley Police.

