$125,000 worth of drugs found during Baldwin County traffic stop

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) Interstate 10, a pipeline for drug dealers.

“It’s a money thing, frankly,” says Capt. Clint Cadenhead with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office. “It’s about greed and it is about money.”

The latest “money thing”, 125 thousand dollars worth of processed marijuana, THC vape cartridges and candy called “Sugar Stoned”encouraging customers to share photos of the product on Instagram.

A traffic stop on I-10 near the 55 mile marker led to the discovery. “They essentially had thrown it in luggage and threw it in the trunk of the car.” That car placed on a hauler along with other vehicles in San Francisco and headed to central Florida. “It’s a low risk, high reward type transport on the drugs because the car company that’s hauling the vehicle is just contracted to take it from A to B.”

Coming from the West Coast, the price of the still illegal drug in Alabama gets higher the further East it travels. “These one pound bags maybe a thousand dollars from a wholesale and at least in Baldwin County right now, three thousand to 35 hundred dollars would be a wholesale value.”

A table full of drugs and no one is in custody. But that’s okay, for now according to Cadenhead. “We may not ever be able to make an arrest in this case but at least we’ve taken this off the streets.”

Investigators do have some pretty good leads. A receipt for the luggage was also found in the trunk of the car for a California Walmart. They are hoping there will be video to track down who bought the luggage.