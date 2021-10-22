12,000 pounds of paper collected at Community Shred Day in Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – More than 12,000 pounds of paper was collected during the Community Shred Day in Daphne on Friday.

WKRG News 5 teamed up with the Better Business Bureau to host the event in the Tractor Supply Company parking lot off of Highway 98 in Daphne.

The event was from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Each vehicle was allowed to bring two bins.

The shred day was a way for people in the community to safely dispose of important documents.

One in 20 Americans will be a victim of identity theft in their lifetime, according to the Better Business Bureau. Shredding your important documents is the best way to keep your information safe and secure.

All people had to do was drive up and the staff unloaded the bins into the shredding cans.

“It is so important for people to see their documents being shredded because they have confidence in the Better Business Bureau and the Eastern Shore Chamber. They can see their information is going right out of their hands and directly into the bin,” said Monde Donaldson with the Better Business Bureau.

The event was a huge success. Almost 400 cars drove through to have their documents shredded.

The Better Business Bureau says they plan to host shredding events in the future on the eastern shore in response to the great turnout.