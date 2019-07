FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – A 12-year-old girl rode OWA’s roller coaster, Rolling Thunder, for the 1000th time Monday afternoon. According to OWA, Nicole Maynard of Robertsdale actually wrote a letter to Santa and all she asked for was Rolling Thunder merchandise during Christmas last year. OWA invited News 5 along for the milestone.

Maynard tells us Rolling Thunder is the only rollercoaster she has ever been on.