11-year-old motorcycle crash victim fighting for his life

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Balloons and flowers sit along Highway 59 in Loxley. The memorial a tribute to 59-year-old James Turner whose motorcycle collided head-on with an SUV Sunday killing Turner and critically injuring his 11-year old grandson Caleb.

Caleb and his grandfather had spent the weekend together and were headed home when they crashed into an SUV. The 51-year-old driver was not injured but Caleb was airlifted to a hospital in Mobile, and last night he was transferred to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham.

A member of his church family says he and his grandfather shared a close relationship and that Caleb suffered many broken bones and internal injuries in the crash. He remains in critical condition.

His church, Living Hope in Saraland, has started a fundraiser for the family to help with medical costs. To donate, click here.

As prayers continue for Caleb, Friday promises to be another tough day in a string of tough days for family and friends as they say a final goodbye to James Turner His funeral services set to begin at 11 a.m.

