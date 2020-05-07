11-year-old motorcycle crash victim fighting for his life

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Balloons and flowers sit along Highway 59 in Loxley. The memorial a tribute to 59-year-old James Turner whose motorcycle collided head-on with an SUV Sunday killing Turner and critically injuring his 11-year old grandson Caleb.

Caleb and his grandfather had spent the weekend together and were headed home when they crashed into an SUV. The 51-year-old driver was not injured but Caleb was airlifted to a hospital in Mobile, and last night he was transferred to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham.

A member of his church family says he and his grandfather shared a close relationship and that Caleb suffered many broken bones and internal injuries in the crash. He remains in critical condition.

His church, Living Hope in Saraland, has started a fundraiser for the family to help with medical costs. To donate, click here.

As prayers continue for Caleb, Friday promises to be another tough day in a string of tough days for family and friends as they say a final goodbye to James Turner His funeral services set to begin at 11 a.m.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Biker Dad Facebook

Trending Stories