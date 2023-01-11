GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Gulf Seafood announced 11 saltwater fish broke records from October 2021 and October 2022, according to a release.

All 11 fish have been entered into the state record books. Two of these were at the top spot for just a few months.

“We are thrilled about both the size and number of fish we are seeing from our anglers,” said

Scott Bannon, Director of the Marine Resources Division with the Alabama Department of

Conservation and Natural Resources. “More Alabamians are getting out on the water and

enjoying our state’s abundant fishing opportunities.”

The sheepshead fish, “a common catch among anglers in Alabama waters,” and the permit fish had “records broken twice for the biggest fish of its kind caught to date.”

For the sheepshead, Wesley Olsen held the state record for “a matter of months” with a 14 pound, 4 ounce catch before Kendale Jeans caught one weighing 16 pounds, 6.6 ounces.

Annalise Wilson held the state record for the permit with a 6 pound, 0.54 ounce catch for 10 months. Patrick Willis broke that record with a 8 pound, 2.4 ounce catch.

Full list of seven other record-breaking fish

Blackjack, 13lbs, 1.6oz — caught by William Atkins

Blackline Tilefish, 1lb, 6.4oz — caught by Gavin Dunnam

Horse-Eye Jack, 30lbs, 4oz — caught by Bennie Goldman Jr.

Jolthead Porgy, 9lbs, 2.88oz — caught by Chase Mitchell

Lizardfish, 1lb, 11.2oz — caught by Nelson Wingo

Red Cornetfish, 2lbs, 5.4oz — caught by Wayne Akin

Silvery John Dory, 5lbs, 0.28oz — caught by Mark Russo

The release said the abnormal amount of record-breaking fish has to do with anglers having access to better boats, radars and more.

“The advance in technology the fishing industry has seen in over the last few years is a

definitive reason for the increase in large fish we are seeing,” added Bannon. “People are not

only more comfortable going out deeper on offshore trips, but they are bearing better fruit.”