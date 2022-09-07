FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s much needed money coming to the American Legion Post 199.

“It needs a major structural rebuild of the skeletal of the building,” said Mike Sumrall with the American Legion Post 199z

Last week the organization received a $100,000 grant from the state and city to help with a major rebuilding project in Fairhope after the main building was heavily damaged by Hurricane Sally in 2020. The storm snapped trees, causing serious roof damage making the 100-year-old building uninhabitable.

“When Hurricane Sally came through the wind came from one direction and put a bunch of pine trees on the roof of the building and they actually penetrated the roof,” Sumrall explained.

Now, nearly two years later, the grant money will certainly help, but more is still needed to get things back up and running in a permanent structure. The American Legion Post 199 is a known supporter to veterans and the community, but this time they need your support. With a $3 million price tag the organization is still relying on much-needed donations through benefit concerts and other events as the year comes to a close.

“If you’re trying to raise $3 million $100,000 goes a long way towards helping you, but there’s an awful long way to go,” said Sumrall.

Post 199 is the second largest American Legion post in Alabama with over 900 members. Donations can be made in person to support the rebuilding efforts.