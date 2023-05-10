FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led to the arrest of Jeremy Kinsey, 53, from Fairhope on four felony charges involving pornographic videos he allegedly downloaded involving a toddler.

“He actually downloaded images on numerous occasions,” said Baldwin County Sheriff’s Lt. Andy Ashton. “There is still some ongoing stuff with the items of evidence and whatnot so there could be more charges out there but for now there are four.”

Investigators say it’s a crime that is all too common.

“I think people don’t like to talk about it, they don’t like to think about it but it’s right there and it does happen more often than we talk about for sure,” said Aston.

For a child predator, the internet is a perfect hunting ground so it’s important for parents to be involved with their child’s online life.

“Educate your children on the fact there are predators out there,” said Aston. “You never know who you are truly chatting with on the internet especially if it’s a stranger.”

In court for a bond hearing Wednesday afternoon, Judge William Scully set Kinsey’s bond at a total of $100,000. If he makes bond, he will be on house arrest with a GPS monitor, and cannot have contact with any minors or access to the internet.

Investigators say the victim in the videos was not a local child but they are unsure where the video originated.