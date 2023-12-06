FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — It is no secret that the Gulf Coast is a beautiful place.

Part of what makes our neighborhood so gorgeous is our local waterways, and it is our job to keep our waterways clean. This is why Partners for Environmental Progress and local companies are working together to install artificial reefs across our area.

Reefs are used to filter water and increase marine life.

“The project was created to help improve fish habitat and help improve water filtering,” Partners for Environmental Progress Executive Director Jennifer Denson explained. “It will impact people’s water quality around their pier. It will be clearer; you will have more fish coming up to your pier.”

PEP is partnering with Eagle Scout John Shell to put the reefs in place. Last year, Shell installed 175 reefs across Coastal Alabama after he came across an invention called the “Mini Reef,” which is an artificial reef designed and built by Dr. David Wolff in the early 1990s.

The next phase of this project is installing 1,000 of these reefs across the Gulf Coast in our local waterways in the next couple of years. There were 60 reefs installed Tuesday in several locations in Mobile Bay. These reefs filter billions of gallons of water per year while helping the crab, fish and oyster populations.

The “Mini Reef” has been used in many different waterways from The Gulf Coast to Maine.

“Basically it replicated what you would get in mangrove tree roots or saltwater marsh grasses,” Director of Ocean Habits and Mini Reef inventor Dr. David Wolff said. “You create a nursery habitat, so baby shrimp, fish and crabs grow up, and they bring bigger fish around.”

Companies that are a part of PEP are learning how to install these reefs, and volunteers with these local companies will be working on the project over the next couple of years.

PEP is also partnering with the University of South Alabama’s School of Marine and Environmental Sciences to help with monitoring the reefs and to aid in deciding the optimal location for each reef.

If you live on a waterfront, you can also purchase a reef or donate to adopt a reef. Click here for more information.