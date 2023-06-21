SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Getting out more and exploring Alabama are the goals of the 100 Alabama Miles Challenge. They’ll have a local kickoff at Blakeley State Park this weekend. One hundred miles seems like a lot but broken up over a year it’s probably not more than most people already log getting around.

The Challenge encourages people to log those miles and use the state’s vast park system.

This Saturday morning at 8:30 will be the Baldwin County kickoff at Historic Blakeley State Park.

Tuesday I caught up with a summer camp group walking through the park.

Saturday they’ll explore part of the civil war battlefield. It’s one part history and one part ecology.

“Mike Bunn, Dir : “Learn a lot about the size and scope of the park and all we do. And they’re going to learn a lot about the battlefield that we have here because our hike will be taking place on our Civil War battlefield, which also happens to be an area where there’s a native longleaf habitat,” said Historic Blakeley State Park Director Mike Bunn. This is an effort to encourage more tourism and physical activity. The cost is the standard admission to the park. After that, there will be a unique program geared to kids from the Southern Star Search and Rescue team. For more information see the events page at Blakeley here.