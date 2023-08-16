BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — One student was airlifted to the hospital after a fight broke out at Baldwin County High School Wednesday, according to an email sent to parents from the principal.

BCHS Principal Richard Paul said one student was taken into custody after the fight by the Bay Minette Police Department. Paul said the school went into a soft lockdown while the helicopter landed and as soon as the helicopter left, the school returned to normal operations.

“Parents, I want to take this opportunity to urge you to talk to your kids,” Paul said. “Nothing about what kids are going through today is the same as it was when we were in school. I want to tell you about how we are focused on academics and working hard on development plans to improve our test scores throughout the school but today is a reminder that we need to work on our people skills, too. Please share with your children that fights and disruptions such as this will not be tolerated. Students who cause problems and/or harm to others will not be tolerated.”