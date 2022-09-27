BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — The Brewton Police Department is looking for an attempted murder suspect.
Dedrionne LaPaul Lee, 26, is wanted for one count of attempted murder for a stabbing that happened Monday, Sept. 26. If you have any information about the Brewton resident, call Sgt. Andrew Casey with the BPD at 251-809-2804.
This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile, Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama. Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.