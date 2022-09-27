BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — The Brewton Police Department is looking for an attempted murder suspect.

Dedrionne LaPaul Lee, 26, is wanted for one count of attempted murder for a stabbing that happened Monday, Sept. 26. If you have any information about the Brewton resident, call Sgt. Andrew Casey with the BPD at 251-809-2804.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.