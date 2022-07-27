UPDATE (4:52 a.m.): The man who was shot has been pronounced dead.

UPDATE (4:40 p.m.): Daphne Police said the man was shot in his driveway and the suspect and victim “may have known each other.”

Police said the suspect ran away and officers are searching wooded areas around Johnson Road. Currently, police believe there is no threat to residents.

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne Police are on scene of a shooting where one person was injured.

The shooting happened Wednesday, July 27, on Johnson Road in the Daphmont community, according to a Facebook post from the Daphne Police Department. Currently, police are searching for a suspect and confirmed “[the shooting] was not an mass shooting type scenario,” according to the post.