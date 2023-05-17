BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Bay Minette Police Department said one person was shot in the chest at Cottage Park Apartments Wednesday morning, according to a release. The victim is in stable condition.

Police were called to North Baldwin Wellness Center for a person with a gunshot wound. Police said an acquaintance dropped the victim off at the hospital. The victim was then flown to USA Medical Center.

Through an investigation, police said the shooting happened at the apartment complex on Rabun Road.

“At this time details of the shooting are limited, and investigators are still working to obtain more information,” reads the release. “When more information is obtained the Bay Minette Police Department will provide updates.”