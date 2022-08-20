UPDATE (1:20 p.m.): The Sheriff’s office confirmed a Bay Minette Police officer was involved in the deadly shooting.
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack confirmed a suspect has been shot and killed in Bay Minette on Lower St. Saturday morning.
The Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit of the Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation. News 5 is working to learn more details and will update this story when we receive more information.
This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
