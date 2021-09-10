$1 million Florida lottery ticket purchased by Gulf Shores resident

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) – A Gulf Shores, Ala. resident purchased a winning $1 million lottery ticket in Florida.

Thomas Cook purchased his winning ticket from the Flora Bama Liquor store located on Perdido Drive in Pensacola, Fla. He chose to receive his payment in a one-time sum of $790,000.

“The Fastest Road to $1,000,000” game tickets cost $30 and the odds of winning are one-in-2.79. The game promotes 155 top prizes of $1,000,000 and an overall amount of $948 million in prizes.

According to a news release from the Florida Lottery, “Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2019-20”.

The Florida Lottery claims it is responsible for contributing over $39 billion to better education and send 880,000 students to college through a scholarship program called Bright Future Scholarship Program.

The company also claims that it reinvests 99 percent of its income back into the Florida economy through its prize payouts.