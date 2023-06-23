FORT MORGAN, Ala. (WKRG) — One person has died and multiple have been taken to the hospital after a water rescue, according to officials with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said they received several calls for swimmers in distress around 2:30 p.m. Friday. Deputies were able to recover “a few” from the water near Ponce De Leon. One person has been pronounced dead. Others have been airlifted to local hospitals.

