BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Multiple fire departments and agencies responded to a house fire on Highway 104 near Oscar Johnson Park in Silverhill Tuesday afternoon.

Silverhill Mayor Jared Lyles confirmed to WKRG one person has died in the fire.

WKRG News 5 arrived on scene at around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11. Flames were shooting from the two story home. WKRG’s Debbie Williams says there were at least nine different fire engines on scene working to put out the fire.

Multiple agencies and fire departments including Robertsdale Fire Department, Summerdale Fire Department, Silverhill Fire Department, Daphne Fire Department, Fairhope Fire Department and Bell Forest Fire Department responded Tuesday afternoon.

Tons of water was thrown onto the fire, but it seemingly would flare up somewhere else in the home.

The original call came in around two hours ago for a home engulfed in flames with one person trapped inside.

The cause of the fire and identity of the person killed in the fire is unknown at this time.

WKRG News 5 has a team on scene working to learn more details. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.