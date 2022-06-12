FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fairhope Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that left one person dead early Saturday morning.

FPD responded to Twin Beech Road around 1 a.m. on June 11 after receiving a call of shots fired at a party. When police arrived they discovered a male victim, later identified as Cory Terrell Edwards Jr, transported to Thomas Hospital by personal vehicle.

Edwards was later pronounced dead at USA Hospital in Mobile. DPS is currently investigating the shooting and asks if anyone has any information to contact them.