DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne Police Department has confirmed one person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday night.

DPD said the crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. when Kimberly Holley, 46, crossed over into the wrong lane of traffic on State Highway 181 near Pleasant Road. Holley’s vehicle struck two other vehicles injuring one of the drivers.

Holley was pronounced dead on the scene while the other injured driver was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital by helicopter. Traffic Homicide Investigators from DPD are in the process of determining if alcohol or other intoxicants contributed to the crash.

The crash caused State Highway 181 to be shut down for three hours.