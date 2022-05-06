LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit has identified the woman who was shot and killed in Loxley on Thursday. Tomeca Richardson, 40, was transported to South Baldwin Regional Medical Center where she later died.

BCMCU said they are still working and following up on leads to determine the circumstances surrounding this homicide. They are still working to determine who shot Richardson. Currently, information indicates there was an ongoing argument between several individuals within the Loxley Heights Community. The argument continued throughout the day when it led to someone pulling out a firearm and began shooting.

BCMCU and Loxley Police Department are continuing the investigation. They ask if anyone has any information regarding the death of Richardson to call them at 251-937-0202.