LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman was arrested Wednesday in connection to a homicide investigation that happened in the Loxley Heights community on Thursday, May 5.

Shawnda Smith Turner Davis was charged with second-degree assault in connection to a shooting that happened at a property in Loxley Heights.

Tomeca Richardson, 40, was shot at the property after an argument escalated. She was taken to a hospital, but later died.

Richardson’s brother was also shot in his hand. He was the first person to be shot at about 7 p.m. He drove himself to an emergency room to be treated for his injuries.

Investigators believe that the argument was about property. The Baldwin County Major Crimes Task Force and Loxley Police collected evidence at the scene. Two vehicles were also seized during the investigation. More arrests and charges may follow.