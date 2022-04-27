FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Foley Police Department has confirmed one man has been arrested in Foley for robbery.

FPD responded to Tom Thumb convenience store in the 3100 block of S Mckenzie Stree for an armed robbery on Tuesday around 11:40 p.m. When officers arrived, they were told a white man with an armed gun entered the store and demanded money from the cash drawer. The cashier complied with the man’s demands.

FPD says the suspect then fled the scene with the cash in a white SUV with Tennessee tags. The suspect was described as an elderly white man, about 6 foot tall, wearing a black and red jacket. The subject had a mask on and a black walking boot on his left foot.

Shortly afterward, an FPD officer found a white SUV with Tennessee tags matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle parked in a hotel parking lot. The hotel front desk agent provided the identity of an occupant that matched the description of the suspect involved in the armed robbery.

FPD says both Foley Police and Baldwin County Sheriff’s deputies secured the premises and the suspect was then called out of his room. When he exited he appeared to be holding a black pistol, officers demanded the suspect to put the weapon down, and he complied.

Lanny Ross Coggin from Springfield, Tenn. was arrested and charged with Robbery in the First Degree. A black and red jacket, black BB gun pistol, mask, and currency were recovered after a search was conducted in his room and vehicle.