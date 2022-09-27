BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Bay Minette Police Department said they arrested a man and are “actively” looking for another in connection to a shooting at D&R Food Mart in Bay Minette Friday night, according to a release from the BMP.

Michael Ray Jackson Jr., of Bay Minette, was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 27 and charged with the following:

shooting into an occupied dwelling or building

discharging a firearm in city limits

Officers are actively looking for Jaylen Lawon Crook who they said they have obtained an arrest warrant for disorderly conduct.

Officers responded to 704 Highway 31 south at around 8:15 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23 for a shooting. Both Jackson and Crook were not in the area when officers arrived, but surveillance footage and eyewitnesses determined these to individuals to be involved.

Michael Ray Jackson Jr. was arrested and officers are actively working to locate Jaylen Lawon Crook who they have an arrest warrant for.