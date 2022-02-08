FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Baldwin County man was shot at a party in Foley Friday night and later died. On Tuesday, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for manslaughter, according to a BCSO news release.

BCSO says the shooting occurred on Feb. 4 around 7:45 p.m. in the 14000 block of George Younce Rd. Upon arriving deputies located several Foley Police Officers performing life-saving techniques on the victim. The victim, Chance Marks, 20, was then transported to South Baldwin Regional Hospital where he later died.

BCSO investigators responded to the scene and based on the information they were able to gather so far, several people were at a party where the shooting occurred. During the party, one of the attendees took out a semi-automatic pistol and fired two rounds into the air.

The subject then shot carelessly a third round. That third shot struck Marks.

Four days later on Feb. 8, Tommy Bowyer, 21, was arrested for manslaughter. Bowyer is currently being held in Baldwin County Corrections Center awaiting a bond hearing.

BCSO says this case is still under investigation and if anyone has any information on this shooting contact Cpl. Phil Sturm at the Investigations Command of the Sheriff’s Office at 251-972-8589 or 251-937-0202.