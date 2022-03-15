BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers with the Bay Minette Police Department arrested one man after he allegedly broke into six vehicles in the Bay Minette area.

Dayshaun Q. Scott was arrested on March 15 after officers received reports of burglarized vehicles at several homes in Bay Minette on streets including:

West 15th St.

McMillian Avenue

North White Avenue

Mary Jane Drive

Auburn Avenue

Scott was spotted leaving a vehicle at a home at West 15th St. When officers tried to talk to him, he ran and was later found. Officers determined that Scott broke into the vehicle and took a 9mm pistol.

Investigators connected Scott to six vehicle burglaries at five different locations in Bay Minette. All the vehicles that were broken into were unlocked, according to a news release from the BMPD.

Scott was charged with six Breaking and Entering a Motor Vehicle charges, plus charges for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest and Tampering with Physical Evidence. Scott was out on bond for Theft of Property 1st and Receiving Stolen Property 2nd Degree when he was arrested.

Bay Minette Police are still investigating the string of burglaries. Investigators believe that Scott was not alone when he allegedly broke into the vehicles. If you have any information about this or any other crime, call the BMPD at 251-580-2559 or email an anonymous tip at tips@ci.bay-minette.al.us.