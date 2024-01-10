FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A teenager is in the hospital after an argument turned physical Saturday in Fairhope, according to local police.

Andrew Ryan Carrera (Photo courtesy of Baldwin County Jail View)

The teen was driving toward Fairhope Municipal Pier Saturday night when another driver, 30-year-old Andrew Ryan Carrera, of Fairhope, confronted him after he was allegedly cut off in traffic, according to the Fairhope Police Department.

Police say Carrera approached the teen after he parked, and that’s when the argument began. Carrera is accused of kicking the teen in the shin, causing his leg to break.

But there’s more to the story, according to Carrera, who contacted WKRG News 5 to tell his side.

He says the teen nearly wrecked into his vehicle, and that’s when he flashed his lights to ensure he was aware of the close encounter.

According to Carrera, the teen slammed his brakes to warn him he needed to back off.

Carrera accuses the teenager of being the aggressor, saying he initiated a fight in the parking lot once the two vehicles were parked.

He goes on to say a friend of the teen jumped him from behind during the altercation.

Carrera is charged with second-degree assault.

He was booked into the Baldwin County Jail and later released.

News 5 updated this article to include comments from Andrew Ryan Carrera.

We’re working to learn more from the teen involved in this incident.