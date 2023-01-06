DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne Police Chief Brian Gulsby said a woman was transported to a local hospital for a possible overdose and a man was arrested after police responded to the Woodspring Suites off I-10 early Friday morning.

Steven Yelding, 48, of Daphne is charged with drug trafficking.

Gulsby said they and the Fire Department responded to the extended stay hotel on a possible overdose call. A woman was taken to a hospital.

Bulsby said officers obtained a search warrant for the hotel room. Inside, Gulsby said they found 15 grams of fentanyl, narcotic prescriptions, marijuana and $1,050 in cash. Gulsby said the woman will face charges after she is released from the hospital.