FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fairhope Police said they arrested a man while another man is in the hospital following an argument in a home off of De’Estrehan Road Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post from the FHP. The FHP is investigating the incident as an assault.

Police said the home at 121 D’Estrehan Road has a family of six living there. “Two adult family members” got into an argument inside the home and it became physical, according to police.

The man in the hospital is in “critical condition”, while another was arrested. Police said the man is in custody at Fairhope Jail and will be transported to the Baldwin County Jail. Police said a “weapon” was used, but it was not a gun. These are all the details FHP shared with WKRG at this time.