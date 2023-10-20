SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — A traffic crash with entrapment near the Alabama Sheriff’s Boys Ranch and County Road 32 Thursday morning led to one being airlifted to a nearby trauma center, according to the Summerdale Fire Department.

SFD responded to a traffic crash with entrapment at 10:41 a.m. Thursday along with the Robertsdale Fire Department, Foley Fire Department, Elberta Fire Department, Medstar Ambulance Services, Baptist Life Flight, Summerdale Police Department, Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, Foley Police Department and Alabama State Troopers.

The vehicles involved included a commercial vehicle and a sedan.

Once on the scene, firefighters began extrication, and Medstar EMS provided patient care. One patient was airlifted to a local trauma center.

SPD and the Alabama State Troopers are investigating the cause of the accident.