MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — (5:47 p.m.): First responders are on scene of a crash at Highway 98 in Daphne near I-10.

At least one vehicle has rolled over into a ditch off the highway. One person was injured during the crash. A medical helicopter was called to the scene and the person was airlifted to a hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Traffic is backed up in all directions along Highway 98 and I-10. Officers and firefighters on scene as the tow-truck lifts the damaged vehicle out of the ditch. Currently, the person’s injuries are unknown, according to officers with the Daphne Police Department.