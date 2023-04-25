Ford’s V-8-powered F-150 Raptor R has received the 6×6 treatment courtesy of Hennessey Performance Engineering, though it doesn’t come cheap.

The Texas tuner and maker of the Venom F5 hypercar on Tuesday revealed the new VelociRaptoR 6×6 with a price tag of $499,999. That price includes the cost of the donor F-150 Raptor R.

The VelociRaptoR 6×6 runs a stock F-150 Raptor R powertrain, specifically a supercharged 5.2-liter V-8 that’s rated at 700 hp. Hennessey has upgrades for the powertrain that take power levels to 1,000 hp, meaning buyers of the VelociRaptoR 6×6 with extra-deep pockets will likely be able to further dial up the power.

Beyond the powertrain, the VelociRaptoR 6×6 sports an extended boxed frame and a second, fully functional locking rear axle. A 3.0-inch lift kit has also been installed to allow Hennessey to fit 20-inch wheels wrapped in 37-inch off-road tires. According to Hennessey, the upgrade improves traction by more than 50%. The company also claims an improvement in cargo capacity of more than 45% thanks to an 8-foot bed in place of the stock 5.5-foot bed.

Measuring almost 27 feet long, seven feet tall, and seven feet wide, the VelociRaptoR 6×6 will hardly go unnoticed. However, Hennessey adds items that include new bumpers, additional LED lights, and custom badges and graphics for a little more flair.

The new vehicle joins Hennessey’s growing array of six-wheeled rides that includes a regular F-150 Raptor 6×6 (VelociRaptor), as well as Ram 1500 TRX (Mammoth TRX) and Chevrolet 1500 Silverado (Goliath) 6×6 trucks.

