Volvo has revealed U.S. pricing for its compact, Chinese-made electric car, the EX30.

The 2025 Volvo EX30 will come in Core, Plus, and Ultra versions for the U.S., with all but the Core offered in a choice of single-motor rear-wheel-drive or dual-motor all-wheel-drive versions.

The base EX30 Core, which is single-motor only, will start at $36,245, including the $1,295 destination charge. All versions of the EX30 have a suite of advanced safety features including blind-spot monitors, and its interface is based around Google Built-In, meaning it revolves around native Google services like Maps—although wireless Apple CarPlay is supported.

If Volvo can supply enough to avoid markups, that will position the EX30 as a viable alternative to the outgoing Chevy Bolt EV and Hyundai Kona Electric, as well as the Nissan Leaf Plus. It also undercuts the Kia Niro EV by a significant amount. At about 167 inches long, the EX30 is truly small-car-sized by American standards.

2025 Volvo EX30

EX30 Plus versions add Harman Kardon premium sound, a panoramic roof, and 19-inch wheels and cost $40,195. Dual-motor all-wheel drive ups the price to $46,195.

Ultra versions get a new generation of Volvo’s Pilot Assist driver assistance, including assisted lane changes, a surround-view camera system, and parking assistance. It costs $41,895 in single-motor form or $47,895 with AWD.

In U.S. spec, the EX30 will be offered in a choice of Moss Yellow, Cloud Blue, Vapour Grey, Crystal White, or Onyx Black, with interior “expressions” including Mist Pine, Indigo, and Breeze. Volvo says that these are complemented with five ambient lighting themes.

Volvo hasn’t yet detailed options on the EX30, so all said it might hit $50,000 if there are some boxes to check on the Ultra.

That’s similar in price to a gasoline-engine equivalent, and Volvo achieves that parity without relying on the EV tax credit. That’s something the EX30 won’t qualify for, with final assembly in China and, likely, a battery sourced from China as well.

2025 Volvo EX30

Volvo hasn’t yet confirmed EPA-cycle driving range for the EX30, although it’s projected that the single-motor version will return up to 275 miles and the dual-motor version 265 miles. U.S. versions will get a 69-kwh nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery pack that, in dual-motor versions will be able to charge from 10-80% in less than 30 minutes.

The EX30 has the lowest CO2 footprint of any Volvo, the company says. It flips back and forth in calling the EX30 a car and an SUV, and until it goes through the regulatory process and it arrives in U.S. spec, Green Car Reports will do the same. It says the EX30 is up for weekend adventures, but it’s unclear whether it will offer some level of off-road capability or greater ground clearance than Volvo’s cars. It has said, however, that a more rugged Cross Country version is on the way.

2025 Volvo EX30 Cross Country 2025 Volvo EX30 Cross Country 2025 Volvo EX30 Cross Country

Volvo says that “details on the full consumer offer will be available in the coming weeks.” It’s unclear yet if this is a hint about whether Volvo plans to offer the EX30 through a subscription plan as it will in Europe. Volvo has for years suggested that it sees subscriptions as a means toward EV adoption. Volvo announced in 2021 that its U.S. EVs would be sold with no-haggle pricing and technically sold online only, although that strategy has yet to take form.

