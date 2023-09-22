The Audi Q4 E-Tron, the automaker’s entry-level EV, is slated to get an update that includes increased range, faster charging, and sportier suspension tuning—in the European market, at least.

The changes will roll out for the 2024 model year in Europe, according to an Audi press release. Audi couldn’t yet confirm whether the U.S. version of the Q4 E-Tron will get these updates or what the timeline might be, but based on the way Audi has introduced previous improvements to its EVs they might be timed for the 2025 model year in this market.

Battery size is unchanged at 82 kwh (77 kwh usable) but Audi claims optimized cell chemistry has increased DC fast-charging power to 135 kw for single-motor rear-wheel-drive models and 175 kw for dual-motor all-wheel-drive models, up from the current 125-kw maximum. This allows for a 10-80% charge in “around 28 minutes,” Audi estimates. A battery protection function automatically limits charge level to 80% when fast-charging to protect battery health.

2024 Audi Q4 E-Tron (European spec)

A route-planning function will allow drivers to prioritize fast-charging stations, and will automatically start battery preconditioning before reaching a station. In addition, post-conditioning will automatically cool the battery pack is it exceeds a certain temperature during charging.

All versions of this revamped Q4 E-Tron get a big power boost, from a new permanently excited synchronous motor for the rear axle. This improves both power delivery and range, Audi claims, contributing an anticipated range boost. Audi expects up to 349 miles on the European WLTP testing cycle with the low-roof Sportback body style. A comparable EPA rating will be somewhat lower. For reference, the Q4 E-Tron currently achieves a maximum 265 miles of range on the EPA testing cycle, in standard-roof form.

In Europe, the revamped Q4 will be offered in rear-wheel-drive form (badged Q4 45 E-Tron) and with two versions of the dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain (dubbed Q4 45 E-Tron Quattro and Q4 55 E-Tron Quattro). Rear-wheel-drive models have 281 hp and will do 0-62 mph in 6.7 seconds, Q4 45 E-Tron Quattro models have the same output but shave 0.1 second off the 0-62 mph time, while Q4 55 E-Tron Quattro models have 335 hp and reach 62 mph in 5.4 seconds. All models have a 112-mph top speed.

2024 Audi Q4 E-Tron Sportback (European spec)

New tuning for the suspension and steering provides a sportier feel, including improved steering response, Audi claims. A sport suspension is available, lowering the ride height by 0.5 inch. In its current form, the Q4 E-Tron emphasizes practicality over punch—although this retune might give it a sportier edge and solve some of the ride-and-handling issues.

Audi will also begin building the Q4 E-Tron at a second production site. In addition to Zwickau, Germany, where the Q4 E-Tron is currently built alongside the related Volkswagen ID.4 (which gets its own range boost for 2024), production will take place in Brussels, Belgium. The Brussels plant kicked off volume EV production for Audi with the E-Tron SUV in 2018, and now builds the successor Q8 E-Tron and Q8 E-Tron Sportback models.

The Q4 E-Tron arrived in the U.S. last year as a luxury-brand EV priced for the masses. In the forms Green Car Reports’ team has driven so far, it’s underwhelmed on range as well as value. So while it has achieved a spot on the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) Top Safety Pick+ list, there is room for improvement.

