Mercedes-Benz launched its EQE SUV for 2023 and for 2024 the electric mid-size SUV gains an AMG performance flagship model.

Mercedes on Tuesday said the 2024 AMG EQE SUV is currently available at dealerships with a starting price of $110,450.

That’s for the standard model. A better equipped Pinnacle model starts at $113,750. Both figures include a $1,150 destination charge.

The AMG EQE SUV represents a hefty premium over the regular EQE SUV, which starts at $79,050, but it brings an impressive array of upgrades starting with a substantial bump in power.

2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG EQE SUV

Whereas the regular EQE SUV starts with 288 hp and tops out with 536 hp, the AMG EQE SUV delivers 617 hp as standard and 677 hp when equipped with an available AMG Dynamic Plus Package. The latter allows the SUV hit 60 mph in 3.4 seconds and reach a top speed of 149 mph. The Dynamic Plus Pack, which has not been priced, also adds a more exciting sound.

The AMG EQE SUV comes standard with air suspension with adaptive dampers, rear-wheel steering, and active anti-roll bars. It also boasts a powerful brake package consisting of 6-piston calipers with 16.3-inch rotors up front and single-piston calipers with 14.9-inch rotors at the rear.

2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG EQE SUV

The design of the AMG EQE SUV looks almost identical to the regular version, save for the vertical strips in the pseudo grille and the larger wheels (19-inch wheels standard on the regular model and 21s on the AMG). One new design detail is the application of an AMG badge on the nose instead of the traditional Mercedes star. The star still sits on the grille and tailgate, though. A pair of AMG Night Packages are available for buyers looking to add dark accents to the exterior.

Inside, there’s Mercedes’ Hyperscreen digital dash which consists of a 12.3-inch screen for the instrument cluster, a 17.7-inch screen for the infotainment system, and a 12.3-inch screen for the passenger display. Also standard are a Burmester sound system with Dolby Atmos, a surround-view camera system, automatic parking, nappa leather, and a wireless smartphone charger.

2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG EQE SUV

Key AMG upgrades in the cabin include more heavily bolstered seats to better hug front passengers during fast cornering, AMG logos, a sport steering wheel, and illuminated door sill plates with “AMG” lettering.

Buyers upgrading to the Pinnacle model get extras that include a head-up display, augmented reality for navigation, four-zone climate control, and active ambient lighting that can react to driver inputs and even flash warning signals.

